TBS is gearing up for the return of the action-packed show “Wipeout,” co-hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer. The network recently released a press statement confirming that the show’s second season is set to make its comeback on November 7th at 9 PM ET/PT.

This season promises even bigger challenges, featuring new obstacles like the “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge.

The full press release reads as follows: