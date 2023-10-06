IMPACT Wrestling produces one of their biggest shows of the year, Bound For Glory, from the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois, on October 21, 2023. Here is the updated card for the pay-per-view event following the conclusion of tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling:

Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

The Rascalz vs. ABC Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey