Here are the match results as well as notable developments, in chronological order, from this week’s episode of ROH TV, taped following last week’s episode of AEW Collision:

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston, in a backstage promo, put over Katsuyori Shibata following their match at AEW WrestleDream. He said that he has his eyes open as Double Champion.

ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena (c) (w/ Billie Starks) def. Leyla Hirsch. Athena would attack Hirsch after the match, only for Billie Starks to talk her into stopping. Maria Kanellis-Bennett also had a staredown with Hirsh.

In a backstage interview, Rocky Romero & Christopher Daniels, set to face each other later in the night, expressed their respect for one another.

Josh Woods (w/ Mark Sterling) def. Tyler Payne.

Rocky Romero def. Christopher Daniels.

Dalton Castle, in a backstage interview, acknowledged that he was starting to feel the “pressure of the fans”, saying that his heart was beating at a fast speed. Castle added that he needs more screen time so we can get what we deserve.

Scorpio Sky def. Fred Rosser.

Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost & The Renegades (Robyn Renegade & Charlette Renegade).

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora), in a backstage interview, put over TMDK & Billie Starks ahead of facinf them in a tag team bout and a singles bout later respectively.

Ethan Page def. Invictus Kash.

Mark Sterling & Tony Nese were being interviewed backstage. The former vowed to wage war on Bread.

TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) (w/ Bad Dude Tito) def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/ Trish Adora).

In a backstage interview, Lexy Nair told Ethan Page that Eddie Kingston had an eye on him. He said that he was ready for Kingston wherever and whenever.

Satoshi Kojima def. Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling).

Athena hosted “Session of Minion Training,” where she trains Billie Starks so that she doesn’t suck. After the training, Athena said that Starks still sucked.

Billie Starkz (w/ Athena) def. Trish Adora (w/ Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean).

Darius Martin def. Lee Johnson.

STP (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) def. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder w/ Jacked Jameson), and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett).

Komander, Gravity & Metalik def. Gringo Loco & SAP (Angelico & Serpentico).