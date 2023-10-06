Here are the match results as well as notable developments, in chronological order, from this week’s episode of ROH TV, taped following last week’s episode of AEW Collision:
- ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston, in a backstage promo, put over Katsuyori Shibata following their match at AEW WrestleDream. He said that he has his eyes open as Double Champion.
- ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena (c) (w/ Billie Starks) def. Leyla Hirsch.
- Athena would attack Hirsch after the match, only for Billie Starks to talk her into stopping. Maria Kanellis-Bennett also had a staredown with Hirsh.
- In a backstage interview, Rocky Romero & Christopher Daniels, set to face each other later in the night, expressed their respect for one another.
- Josh Woods (w/ Mark Sterling) def. Tyler Payne.
- Rocky Romero def. Christopher Daniels.
- Dalton Castle, in a backstage interview, acknowledged that he was starting to feel the “pressure of the fans”, saying that his heart was beating at a fast speed. Castle added that he needs more screen time so we can get what we deserve.
- Scorpio Sky def. Fred Rosser.
- Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost & The Renegades (Robyn Renegade & Charlette Renegade).
- The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora), in a backstage interview, put over TMDK & Billie Starks ahead of facinf them in a tag team bout and a singles bout later respectively.
- Ethan Page def. Invictus Kash.
- Mark Sterling & Tony Nese were being interviewed backstage. The former vowed to wage war on Bread.
- TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) (w/ Bad Dude Tito) def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/ Trish Adora).
- In a backstage interview, Lexy Nair told Ethan Page that Eddie Kingston had an eye on him. He said that he was ready for Kingston wherever and whenever.
- Satoshi Kojima def. Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling).
- Athena hosted “Session of Minion Training,” where she trains Billie Starks so that she doesn’t suck. After the training, Athena said that Starks still sucked.
- Billie Starkz (w/ Athena) def. Trish Adora (w/ Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean).
- Darius Martin def. Lee Johnson.
- STP (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) def. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder w/ Jacked Jameson), and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett).
- Komander, Gravity & Metalik def. Gringo Loco & SAP (Angelico & Serpentico).
