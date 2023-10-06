Next week’s episode of NXT Level Up features Drew Gulak in singles action, alongside a women’s and a men’s tag team match. Here is the updated lineup for the show:

Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Kelani Jordan & Valentina Feroz

Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

Drew Gulak vs. Dante Chen

An excerpt from WWE’s preview of the show reads as follows:

“An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and Drew Gulak clashing in a highly anticipated main event, Valentina Feroz and Kelani Jordan taking on Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, and Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont looking for a big win against Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino.”

NXT Level Up streams every Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere.