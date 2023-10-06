Despite being widely recognized as one of the most inventive minds in the wrestling industry, Mick Foley was never formally integrated into any wrestling promotion’s creative team.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed why he wasn’t more involved with the creative aspect of things in WWE or IMPACT Wrestling.

Reflecting on his involvement in creative decision-making, Foley shared,

“With WWE, I didn’t — Clint Eastwood said in Magnum Force, ‘A man’s got to know his limitations,’ and my limitations would include not spending any extraordinary amount of time with Mr. McMahon. I love Vince, but I don’t think I could operate. He has a certain way of motivating people, and like Al Snow said on Wrestlers, ‘A pat on the back is two feet higher than a kick in the ass.’ I always responded better to the pat on the back, and Vince is more of a kick in the ass type of guy.”

When addressing the IMPACT Wrestling part of the question, Foley expressed some regret, saying,

“I do regret that I did not get more involved with TNA on the creative end. Yeah, I should have. I did used to have some good ideas storyline-wise. I don’t think I’ve had one in a very long time though. So that would be the reason. My son would just come up — when he worked for the WWE and especially when he worked really closely with the talent NXT on their promos, he could just come up with idea after idea, but I stopped having those ideas a while ago.”

