John Cena, currently embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline following his WWE return, recently appeared on The Bump to discuss a variety of topics.

When asked if he has some unfinished business with the Tribal Chief, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, Cena replied in the affirmative. He said,

“The last time I did get a fair fight, I finished second, which isn’t too bad,” Cena said when asked if there was unfinished business with Reigns. You know, as long as you’re in the WWE, it’s unfinished business. As long as you’re here, there’s another match, there’s another chance, there’s, you know, another day. So is unfinished business [a] question mark? Sure, because we’re always here.”

Reigns has not been seen on SmackDown since the time Cena made his return to TV, but they’ll be in the same building on next week’s episode, the one following Fastlane, perhaps to start the build to their rumored match at WWE Crown Jewel (more about that, here).

As for WWE Fastlane, Cena will join forces with LA Knight to battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Siko in a massive tag team match.

(h/t Wrestling Inc)