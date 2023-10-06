Here are the match results as well as notable developments, in chronological order, from this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling:

– Tasha Steelz secured a victory against Killer Kelly, who was accompanied by Masha Slamovich, in a hard-fought matchup.

– Backstage, John Skyler proposed a tag team with Savannah Evans to face Ace Austin & Chris Bey, but Gisele Shaw intervened, making the decision for Jai Vidal to team with Skyler later in the night.

– Jonathan Gresham, in an interview, admitted to cheating against Mike Bailey to expose the incompetence of referees and officials. Mike Bailey confronted Gresham backstage, questioning his actions, but Gresham walked away, leaving Bailey puzzled.

– IMPACT Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer praised Crazzy Steve and offered him a chance to cash in the Feast or Fired Case, showing respect for his abilities. However, Steve betrayed Dreamer, attacking him with a fork, leaving Dreamer down and out in the ring.

– Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Dango, Champagne Singh, & Jake Something emerged victorious in a chaotic 5-way match against Mahabali Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Brian Myers & Bully Ray, showcasing their dominance.

– Josh Alexander discussed his upcoming match against Kon with Gia Miller, showing his determination despite the risk involved. IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley appeared and offered his support to Alexander, emphasizing their partnership.

– A video package built anticipation for the IMPACT Knockout’s Title Bout between Mickie James and Champion Trinity at Bound for Glory 2023, highlighting their journey and the significance of the upcoming clash. Trinity, in an interview with Gia Miller, expressed her respect for Mickie James and her unwavering focus on retaining her title.

– In a Fans’ Revenge Strap Match, Bullet Club’s Ace & Bey Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) clashed with John Skyler & Jai Vidal in a thrilling encounter that saw Ace & Bey emerge victorious, showcasing their prowess as a team.

– A video recap highlighted the ongoing feud between Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards, building up anticipation for their Grudge Match, which promises to be an intense showdown.

– Moose, accompanied by Brian Myers, dominated Bhupinder Gujjar in a one-sided match, asserting his dominance. After the match, Steve Maclin confronted Moose and demanded the Feast or Fired Briefcase, leading to a heated exchange of words. PCO made a dramatic entrance, attacking Bully Ray & Brian Myers, and Rhino concluded the chaos with a brutal GORE to Maclin.

– The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) made a cheeky appearance with the IMPACT Tag Titles in front of Santino Marella, injecting humor into the segment. Ace Austin & Chris Bey announced their intention to cash in Bey’s Feast or Fired Briefcase for a title shot, adding a layer of intrigue. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann interrupted, expressing their desire for a title opportunity, setting the stage for an exciting tag team showdown next week. Santino Marella, acting as the mediator, announced that Swann & Callihan would face The Rascalz for the Tag Titles, with the winner earning a shot at Austin & Bey’s titles at Bound for Glory.

– X-Division Champion Chris Sabin addressed KENTA ahead of their highly anticipated title match at Bound For Glory. Sabin acknowledged KENTA’s storied career and promised to put on a show, expressing his determination to retain the championship.

– Josh Alexander (with Alex Shelley) engaged in a hard-hitting battle against Kon (with Deaner), with Alexander emerging victorious. After the match, Alex Shelley confronted Alexander after an accidental strike. A tense exchange of words ensued, culminating in Shelley hitting the Blade Runner on Alexander and dramatically sitting with the IMPACT World Title on the bottom rope, locking eyes with Alexander, concluding the broadcast on an intense note.