The upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, scheduled for October 12, promises to be action-packed.

On tap for next week is a decisive 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Killer IMPACT Match between long-standing rivals Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian. Plus, The Rascalz, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, will defend the IMPACT Tag Team Championship against the formidable duo of Rich Swann and Sami Callihan. ABC’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey wait for the champions at Bound For Glory later this month, as they cash in their Feast or Fired briefcase.

Lastly, a unique 5-Way Match will determine the first and last entrants in the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet, with the victor earning the coveted #20 spot and the loser receiving the challenging #1 spot. Don’t miss this exciting lineup on AXS TV next Thursday: