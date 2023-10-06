Recently taking to Twitter, or X as it is now known, John Cena hyped up his upcoming appearance on next week’s episode of NXT, where he’ll corner Carmelo Hayes when he goes one-on-one with Bron Breakker, who’ll have Paul Heyman in his corner. This marks first NXT appearance in nearly 10 years. Cena posted:

Thank you to @Carmelo_WWE for the opportunity to be there LIVE on @WWENXT on what will be a CANNOT MISS show on Tuesday! C U Then!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/cPnUP6UV7l — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 5, 2023

Alongside Cena and Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and Asuka are also advertised for a stacked episode of NXT, as they go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ‘The Greatest of all Time’ will team up with LA Knight to battle Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso this Saturday at WWE Fastlane.