Hulk Hogan does not have the best reputation when it comes to truth, lies, rumor and innuendo, but in a recent appearance on Insight” with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan alleged that he has been on the other end of the stick as well.

Sharing that fake Hulk Hogan tales flood the wrestling market and speculating as to what anyone could ever get out of such propagating such fallacies, Hogan states,

“Everybody’s got a Hulk Hogan story, whether it’s good or bad, true or false. They tell that story. And sometimes I wonder, ‘What are they still getting out of that story?'”

However, that’s not all. Ostensibly, these stories are not just made-up by anyone in the wrestling industry, but even main event talent. Hogan claims,

“A lot of wrestlers will tell stories about me that I hear and it’s just not true. Some of the guys are main event guys, and I hear these stories. I wonder what they’re still getting out of telling that story.”

Somewhat poetically, one of the claims Hogan made during the same podcast has already been debunked.

Check out: Hulk Hogan Says WWE Had Plans For Nick Hogan At Mania 39, Confirmation That This Was Another Hogan Lie

(h/t Inside the Ropes)