Mick Foley, the hardcore legend, has had more than his fair share of “holy sh*t” bumps and spots over his career, and a few of those memorable, albeit dangerous moments, involved thumbtacks, barbed wire, and other inhuman objects of the sort.

When asked about which is “worse” to work with on a recent ‘Ask Mick Anything’ edition of Foley Is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer had this to say:

On thumbtacks:

“I don’t want to say [the risk is] very low, but when your biggest concerns are making sure you’re closing eyes if you’re dumb enough to take it face-first, which I was on a couple of occasions, and then you also want the clean tacks, right? For years I thought I had, like, a skin rash that wouldn’t go away no matter what kind of creams I was putting on it. Then I realized it wasn’t a rash, it was hundreds of tiny hole puncture scars that made up something that looked like a rash.”

On barbed wire:

“[Barbed wire] can catch and tear you and change your life in a major way and I think the best example of that is when Sabu got something like what would have been a hundred stitches if he didn’t superglue it himself, and that to me was one of the gutsiest moments in wrestling.”

Despite Mick saying that thumbtacks are quite safe, taking bumps on them at home would not be a good idea.

