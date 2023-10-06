AEW World Champion MJF, in a drastic shift from his demeanor until a few months ago, has jumped to his company and co-workers’ defense multiple times in recent months, with another instance having taken place over an exchange on X earlier this week.

A fan took a shot at the Young Bucks in a recent tweet, describing them as follows:

“Grown men who are almost 40, but act like passive aggressive mean girls in high school They peaked in popularity in 2018, but will 4ever think they’re the reason aew is successful today, when ppl like MJF and Jon Moxley have been more important to the success of aew [sic]”

MJF replied to the fan in trademark fashion, acknowledging the compliment while simultaneously firing an insult him, but not before ‘our scumbag’ jumped to the defense of The Elite, acknowledging their contribution to the company. He wrote:

“Elite. Is literally in the name. The company started because of TK, Kenny, Cody, and the Bucks. I love being gassed up. Trust me! I’m a raging narcissist, however even I can’t enjoy a compliment if the person putting me over only has one brain cell….and it’s dormant.”

