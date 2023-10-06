Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed former WWE star Ken Patera and more. Here are the highlights:

On his dealings with the Dark Side of the Ring creators:

“I’ve had great experiences with them, man. I have no issues at all with them. Sorry, Bruce [Prichard] feels that way. Kind of makes me wonder what he’s thinking about.”

On Ken Patera:

“Oh, not just the fact that he was a phenomenal athlete and Olympic man. I mean, good God, give it a break. I wish I wasn’t around him except at the WWF and he wasn’t there that long.”

On what other finishes he would’ve used if he didn’t do the DDT:

Well, if I couldn’t or couldn’t use a DDT, I’d probably just go with the short-arm clothesline. Other than that. I don’t want to have anything left. Knee lift? I could use the knee. I can’t think of any of them off the top of my head. Tons of finishes that blow my mind.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.