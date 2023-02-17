Nick Aldis is excited about making his first defense of the Stu Hart Heritage Championship.

The National Treasure took to Twitter to hype the marquee matchup against Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters in WWE), which will take place at the legendary Victoria Pavillion in Calgary Alberta, Canada. Aldis writes, “Tonight is my first defense of the belt named after Stu Hart at the iconic Victoria Pavillion in #Calgary AB. First order of business, take care of

@ChrisAdonis, then the after-party at Hitman’s Bar! @DWrestlingYYC.”

Aldis won the Stu Hart Heritage Championship from Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) back in September of 2022.