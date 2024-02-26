The web of horrible stories continues to grow.

Former WWE (WWF) star Nick Kiniski appeared on the Pollock & Thurston to speak on his days in the company, which included him getting hit on constantly by WWE official Terry Garvin. Kiniski reveals that Garvin propositioned him for oral sex, then promised that he would receive a push on television if he said yes.

He would come up to me and hit on me … I won’t say what he said, but you’ll understand the meaning behind it. He says ‘Hey Nick, let me perform oral sex on you, you can read a Playboy and you’ll have it made for life.’ And, you know, he is my boss, he controls my boss. This is my livelihood, what I want to do, I kind of joked with him, I said ‘Hey Terry, you know, I’m not that way. But if I ever change, you’ll be the first. I’ll let you be the first.’ We just kinda laughed it off. But he was always kind of coming up and joking, and one time he came to my hotel room late at night and I told him to leave. Knocked at the door. So, it put me in a very awkward position, you know?

He reiterates that Garvin promised to make him a “made man.”

There’s no doubt about it. ‘Hey, if you let me do this, you’ll have it made for life financially.’ I mean, there’s no other way to take that.

Kiniski later says that he told Vince McMahon about it and McMahon assured him it would stop.

I remember where it was, it was in Milwaukie, Oregon, we wrestled in Portland. I called Vince, and I said ‘Hey, Vince, I don’t think this is right. Terry’s hitting on me. I don’t appreciate that and I would like it to stop.’ And Vince said ‘Oh, ok. I’ll deal with it.’ And that was it.

Unfortunately for Kiniski, things never did stop.

Nothing changed. [Garvin would] still say ‘Hey, have you thought about your proposition?’ as he walks by in the dressing room.

Not only that, Kiniski started getting punished and was getting pulled from house show events, meaning he wasn’t getting paid.

I talked to Vince, I said ‘This isn’t right, Vince. I complain, and now you guys are punishing me. I’ll finish my bookings, but I’m not putting any guys over. Put me in the ring we’ll see what happens.’ Vince knows I could take care of myself, so he said ‘No.’ I said, ‘I’m done.’ I said,‘I’ll finish my matches,’ ‘Nope, you’re done now.’ ‘Thank you very much.’

Vince McMahon is currently under federal investigation following the latest Janel Grant lawsuit. Since the lawsuit went public a number of notable stars from the past, including Paul Roma, have begun speaking out against the atrocities that have occurred in WWE.