The Undertaker acknowledges the changes in WWE’s backstage culture.

The Deadman spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast. Taker explains how there no longer seems to be a designated backstage general, someone who wrestlers would go to when there was a problem.

I’m not there that often and I don’t know that there is that person. I think the whole culture has changed so much, that I think it’s kind of — I don’t know this for certain, it’s just my assumption, everything’s kind of self-policed. If there is somebody that’s kind of screwing things up, usually everybody’s got one or two people that they’re really, really, really, really close with, but I don’t know. I don’t know if they have that one person that’s willing to assemble the group and cuss them. I say that as kind of a halfway joke. I also was the first one to pat them on the back for tearing down the house.

He does state that he has no confirmation that this is true, but something he’s noticed the few times he’s been back there recently.

I don’t know. There could be [a designated locker room general], but I don’t know who that would be. The culture is really different. Most of the top guys all have buses and stay on their buses.

Undertaker did travel to Perth, Australia with WWE for this past weekend’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. While there, he performed his one-man show that he’s been doing for the last few years. Check out his full thoughts below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)