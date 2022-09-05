NJPW Burning Spirit Results 9/5/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Bad Dude Tito

Tito with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Tito adds an arm-bar. Suzuki tells Tito to bring it. Suzuki repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tio. Tito with a side headlock takeover. Suzuki answers with a headscissors takeover. Suzuki with a back heel trip. Double Wrist Lock Exchange. Tito transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki fish hooks Tito. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki with a Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Tito out of the ring. Tito with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Tito unloads two knife edge chops. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Tito’s neck. Suzuki uses the barricade to choke Tito.

Suzuki slams Tito’s head on the barricade. Suzuki continues to target the back of Tito’s neck. Suzuki applies a chin lock. Suzuki rolls Tito back into the ring. Suzuki sends Tito to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Tito denies The PK. Tito with forearm shivers. Tito drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Suzuki punches Tito in the ribs. Forearm Exchange. Tito with The Rolling Elbow. Tito connects with The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Suzuki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tito decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Tito with a forearm smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tito. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tito. Suzuki with two vicious forearms. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki plants Tito with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. EVIL is trying to put Goto inside a dog cage. Goto with heavy bodyshots. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto tags in Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Yoh stomps on EVIL’s back. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh kick EVIL in the gut. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Sho attacks Yoh from behind. Yoh takes a swipe at Sho. EVIL dumps Yoh over the top rope. House Of Torture clears the ring. Sho whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Sho slams Yoh’s head on the announce table. EVIL slaps Goto in the face. Togo punches Yoh. Togo drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Togo rolls Yoh back into the ring. Yoh kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo punches Yoh in the jaw. Togo with a Fist Drop for a two count.

Togo stomps on Yoh’s chest. Togo tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Sho is choking Yoh with his boot. Sho starts bending Yoh’s fingers. Sho with combination kicks. Yoh blocks The SuperKick. Yoh with forearm shivers. Togo kicks the left knee of Yoh. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo knocks Hashi off the apro. Double Irish Whip. Yoh kicks Sho in the chest. Yoh drops Togo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sho kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Hashi and Takahashi are tagged in. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a running shoulder tackle. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Takahashi sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi.

Double Irish Whip. EVIL trips Hashi from the outside. EVIL blocks a boot from Goto. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo kicks Hashi in the face. Togo punches Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Hashi tags in Yano. Yano removed a turnbuckle pad. Togo kicks Yano in the gut. Togo whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano is playing mind games with Togo. Togo with a toe kick. Togo with a greco roman eye poke. Yano answers with an Inverted Atomic Drop. House Of Torture gangs up on Yano. Togo wraps the garrote around Yano’s neck. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Yano side steps Togo into the exposed steel. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, House Of Torture puts down Chaos and poses with the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Titles.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Gideon Grey vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Grey repeatedly gets shoved into the canvas. The referee is already losing control of the match. Grey avoids the double clothesline. Grey with a running forearm smash to Owens. Grey side steps Hikuleo into a turnbuckle pad. Grey tries to crawl under Fale. Owens applies a waist lock. Khan pulls Fale out of the ring. Khan drives Fale back first into the steel barricade. Grey rolls Owens over for a two count. Grey ducks a clothesline from Owens. Grey with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Grey blocks a boot from Owens. Grey rakes the eyes of Owens. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Grey. Grey side steps Owens into a turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grey follows that with a Big Splash for a two count. Grey applies a wrist lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan with clubbing blows to Owens back. Khan kicks Owens in the chest. Khan whips Owens into the red turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Cobb stands on Owens back. Fale drops Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Bullet Club clears the ring. Owens rams Cobb’s face across the top strand. Owens tags in Hikuleo.

Owens grabs Cobb from behind. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo whips Cobb into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. Fale nails Cobb with a throat thrust. Fale tags in Hikuleo. Fale tugs on Cobb’s hair. Hikuleo pulls Cobb down to the mat. Hikuleo with a Leg Drop for a two count. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo levels Cobb with The Body Avalanche. Cobb denies The Chokeslam. Cobb dodges The Running Boot. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan unloads a series of Mongolian Chops. Fale with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Khan side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Khan shoves Hikuleo into Fale. Khan uppercuts Hikuleo. Khan with a Judo Throw to Owens. Forearm Exchange. Khan with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Khan applies The Triangle Choke. Khan kicks Hikuleo in the face. Khan ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Khan applies The Claw. Hikuleo grabs Khan by his throat. Khan denies The Chokeslam. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a Falling Elbow Drop. Owens wisely kicks Cobb off the apron. Owens is choking Cobb with his boot. Grey tags himself in. Hikuleo Powerslams Grey. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Hikuleo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and The DKC vs. TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato and Francesco Akira will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Akira with an arm-drag takeover. Akira applies an arm-bar. Wato grabs a side headlock. Akira whips Wato across the ring. Perkins kicks Akira in the back. Akira tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato blocks a boot from Akira. Dropkick/Hip Attack Combination. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick. Wato stomps on Perkins back. Wato tags in DKC. Wato and DKC gangs up on Perkins. DKC with a running shoulder tackle. DKC slams Perkins head on the red turnbuckle pad. DKC tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Perkins sends Taguchi tumbling to the floor. Akira with The Slingshot Pescado. Akira rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Perkins tags in Akira. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Running NeckBreaker/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count.

Akira with a running forearm smash. Akira dumps Wato out of the ring. Akira hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Akira with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Akira applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. United Empire clears the ring. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Henare tags himself in. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Henare attacks the backside of Taguchi. Henare whips Taguchi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare HeadButts Taguchi. Henare tags in Akira. Akira talks smack to Taguchi. Taguchi with combo strikes. Akira drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Akira avoids The Hip Attack. Akira thrust kicks the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi drops Akira with a Roll Through Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato clears the ring. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato dropkicks the left knee of Akira. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count.

Perkins whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Hurricanrana. Wato applies a waist lock. Akira with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Akira. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Perkins dropkicks Wato. Akira SuperKicks Taguchi. Perkins knocks DKC off the apron. Akira gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Wato with a German Suplex. Henare and DKC are tagged in. DKC ducks a clothesline from Henare. DKC unloads a series of knife edge chops. DKC with a drop toe hold. DKC with clubbing mid-kicks. Henare blocks a boot from DKC. Henare with an elbow smash. Henare whips DKC across the ring. DKC with a flying mare takeover. DKC kicks Henare in the back for a two count. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from DKC. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare with a Mid-Kick. Taguchi responds with a Hip Attack. Team 6 or 9 sends United Empire crashing to the outside. Stereo Pescados. DKC delivers The DK Fire. DKC with a Falling Karate Chop for a two count. DKC applies a grounding full nelson lock. DKC ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Henare connects with The Rampage to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kushida & Jado vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Kushida and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishimori with a single leg takedown. Kushida applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori goes for a Hip Toss, but Kushida counters with a deep arm-drag. Ishimori goes for a fireman’s carry takeover, but Kushida counters with the rolling crucifix for a two count. Ishimori grabs a side headlock. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Gedo and Jado are tagged in. Gedo with two eye pokes. Jado side steps Gedo into a turnbuckle pad. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Gedo with a gut punch. Jado is lighting up Gedo’s chest. Jado struts around the ring. Gedo falls down to the mat. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Ishimori gets in the way.

Ishimori knocks Kushida off the ring apron. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Kushida. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kushida. Gedo fish hooks Jado. The referee is losing control of the match. Gedo rolls Jado back into the ring. Gedo stomps on Jado’s face. Gedo kicks Jado in the face. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori wraps his t-shirt around Jado’s neck. Gedo unhooks the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori uses the middle rope to choke Jado. Ishimori slams Jado’s head on the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo toys around with Jado. Gedo rakes the eyes of Jado. Gedo rams his boot across Jado’s face. Gedo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Jado hulks up. Gedo kicks Jado in the gut. Jado drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. Kushida and Ishimori are tagged in. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ishimori. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Ishimori.

Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Gedo kicks Kushda in the gut. Kushida side steps Gedo into a turnbuckle pad. Kushida sweeps out the legs of Gedo. Kushida with a drop toe hold into the nether regions of Geod. Kushida rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Kushida applies The Border City Stretch. Ishimori transitions into The Bone Lock. Kushida with an inside cradle for a two count. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kushida. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo knocks Jado off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Gedo with a running elbow smash. Kushida sends Ishimori crashing to the outside. Gedo whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow. Kushida applies The Hoverboard Lock. Ishimori with clubbing blows to Kushida’s back. Jado punches Ishimori in the back. Jado dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Kushida kicks Gedo in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Kushida whips Gedo across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Kushida connects with The Bridging Hammerlock Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida & Jado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. El Phantasmo & KENTA

Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo will start things off. Phantasmo signals for the test of strength. Phantasmo stomps on the left hand of Takagi. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo tugs on Takagi’s hair. Phantasmo grabs a side headlock. Takagi tugs on Phantasmo’s hair. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Phantasmo with a Hurricanrana. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo dropkicks Takagi. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle.Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Takagi applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Bushi sends Phantasmo to the corner. Phantasmo side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Kenta responds with The Big Boot. Phantasmo knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Kenta whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Bushi. Kenta rolls Bushi back into the ring.

Phantasmo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Phantasmo slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta attacks Bushi with his book in the corner. The referee admonishes Kenta. Phantasmo starts bending Bushi’s fingers. Kenta delivers a papercut. Phantasmo stands on the left hand of Bushi. Kenta removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo rakes the back of Bushi. Phantasmo tags in Kenta. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Kenta rakes the back of Bushi. Kenta whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Kenta stands on Bushi’s face. Kenta stomps on Bushi’s face. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Kenta goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi goes for The Hurricanrana, but Kenta counters with a Boston Crab. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Phantasmo nails Takagi with The Pump Kick. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta stomps on Bushi’s face. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies the purple nurple. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Bushi with a Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Kenta attacks Takagi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Phantasmo. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Phantasmo answers with a Sliding Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Takagi. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takagi scores a right jab. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Bushi with forearm shivers.

Kenta kicks Bushi in the back. Kenta stomps on Bushi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Phantasmo into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Kenta in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi clotheslines the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Assisted BackStabber for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo scores a left jab. Phantasmo clotheslines Bushi. Phantasmo goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Takagi counters with a Lariat. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with boxing elbows. Phantasmo shoves Takagi. Takagi blocks The Pump Kick. Takagi scores a right jab. Phantasmo avoids The Ryukon Lariat. Kenta drives Takagi face first into the exposed steel. Phantasmo delivers The Sudden Death. Bushi denies The CR II. Bushi with an inside cradle for a two count. Phantasmo denies The CodeBreaker. Kenta with a Flying Lariat. Phantasmo connects with The CR II to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & KENTA via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado and Taichi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Taichi will start things off. Naito takes a swipe at Sabre. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Sabre tags himself in. Suzuki Gun is mauling Naito in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies the headscissors neck lock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Desperado hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Naito clings onto the ropes. Desperado rakes the eyes of Naito. Desperado kicks Naito in the gut. Naito whips Desperado across the ring. Sanada kicks Desperado in the back. Naito kicks Desperado in the gut. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Naito applies a Modified Surfboard Stretch. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Sanada sends Desperado to the corner. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado attacks the midsection of Sanada. Desperado with forearm shivers. Sanada uppercuts Desperado. Sanada tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado blocks it. Takahashi applies a wrist lock. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado sends Takahashi into the ropes. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Naito and Sabre are tagged in. Naito dodges The Big Boot. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Naito. Sabre with a full nelson switch. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Naito goes for Combination Cabron, but Sabre counters with a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre dropkicks the back of Naito’s head. Sabre applies The Indian Death Lock. Sabre bridges his back to create added pressure. Sanada slaps Sabre in the chest. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre transitions into a double reverse arm-bar. Naito reaches the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre kicks Naito in the face. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Naito. Naito denies The Knee Crusher. Rollup Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Naito. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Sanada applies the cravate. Snap Mare Exchange. Sabre grabs a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Sabre cranks on Sanada’s neck. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi chops Sanada. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Takahashi knocks Desperado off the apron. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Desperado Spears Sanada. Takahashi SuperKicks Sanada. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Taichi plays to the crowd. Sanada connects with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. JONAH & Shane Haste

Kazuchika Okada and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Jonah pats Okada on the chest. Strong lockup. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Jonah drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Jonah applies a front face lock. Tanahashi and Haste are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Haste applies a wrist lock. Haste grabs a side headlock. Tanahashi transitions into a top wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Tanahashi’s head. Haste mocks Tanahashi. Haste slams Tanahashi’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Haste sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Haste with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. Jonah rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Haste with a Snap Saito Suplex. Haste knocks Okada off the ring apron. Haste dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Haste tags in Jonah. Jonah HeadButts Tanahashi. Jonah rolls Tanahashi back into the ring.

Jonah with a Body Block. Jonah applies a front face lock. Haste tags himself in. Haste attacks Tanahashi’s ribs. Haste with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Haste stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Haste is putting the boots to Tanahashi. Haste applies a front face lock. Jonah tags himself in. Haste bodyslams Tanahashi. Jonah bodyslams Haste on top of Tanahashi. Jonah applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Jonah scores the elbow knockdown. Jonah with a Seated Senton. Now it’s Jonah’s turn to strum the air guitar. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Haste tags himself in. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Haste repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Haste is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Haste with a forearm smash. Haste uppercuts Tanahashi. Haste continues to stomp on Tanahashi’s chest. Haste is choking Tanahashi with his knee. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Okada. Haste tags in Jonah. Tanahashi attacks the midsection of Jonah. Jonah HeadButts Tanahashi. Jonah goes for a Running Splash, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada drops Jonah with The DDT. Okada knocks Haste off the apron. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Jonah goes for a Bodyslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada sends Jonah chest first into a turnbuckle pad. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Jonah counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah bodyslams Okada. Jonah with The Steam Roller for a two count. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada uppercuts Jonah. Okada applies The Money Clip. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block. Jonah tag in Haste. Haste with four uppercuts. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Haste. Haste dropkicks Okada. Haste with a Leaping Back Senton. Haste with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Haste goes for Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies a waist lock. Haste with two sharp elbow strikes. Haste uppercuts Okada. Okada dropkicks Haste. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Haste. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Haste scores the elbow knockdown. Double Irish Whip. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Jonah levels Tanahashi with The Body Avalanche. Jonah bodyslams Tanahashi. Double Splash for a two count. Jonah dumps Okada out of the ring. Haste goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Haste. Tanahashi drops Haste with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada and Tanahashi with a Double Vertical Suplex. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Haste counters with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Haste goes for The TKO, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Ace’s High. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

