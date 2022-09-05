WWE star and former women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics, including why Ripley decided to turn heel and join the Judgement Day faction, explaining that she felt like her character was getting stale and needed to be changed. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why she decided to turn heel and join Judgement Day:

“I think it was really important because things slowly start to get stale, and I’m always up for a change. And I’m always up for a gear change in a way as well, which I think I really needed. I was sort of in the tag division doing my own thing with Nikki A.S.H. and then Liv, and I sort of lost myself and lost that brutal streak that I had in a way as well. I was becoming too lovey-dovey and just like trying to please people again, which is what I did when I first moved to America and I was in the first-ever Mae Young Classic.”

Says she felt like her character was regressing at one point:

“So I felt myself just sort of shifting back to that, and I was like, ‘Nah. Nah, fam. I don’t want this, I don’t like this.’ So I’m just gonna be me again and be confident and be confident and be a menace and just be chaotic and brutal. So that’s where that gear change sort of just came from.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)