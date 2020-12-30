NJPW issued the following:

El Phantasmo to debut new entrance theme at Wrestle Kingdom 【WK15】

Broadcast rights secured for ELP theme

Watch both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 21 LIVE and in English from the Tokyo Dome on NJPW World! Or watch on the device of your choosing on FITE!

After ongoing rights negotiations led to El Phantasmo’s entrance theme being muted on broadcasts of Super J-Cup 2020, we are proud to announce that rights have been secured for ELP’s ‘HDBNG CLUB VIP’ theme, which will play the J-Cup winner to the ring for his entrance on January 4 against Hiromu Takahashi, and, should he prove victorious, January 5 against Taiji Ishimori.

Theme: HDBNG CLUB VIP mix

Composer/rights holder: E.L. Phantasmo

Approached for comment the artist stated the following:

‘I am very happy for fans in the Tokyo Dome and around the world to sample my artistic vision for my entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 15. More importantly, I appreciate the rights fees being credited to my bank account, and I will be all the richer when I become IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion after January 5. Happy New Year, you dorks.’