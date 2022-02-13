NJPW Strong Results 2/12/22

Washington Hall

Seattle, Washington

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Hikuleo vs. Cody Chhun

Cody talks smack to Hikuleo after the bell rings. Quick shoving contest. Cody ducs a clothesline from Hikuleo. Cody unloads a series of knife edge chops. Hikuleo grabs Cody by his throat. Cody kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Cody ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo catches Cody in mid-air. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Cody lands back on his feet. Cody with two single leg dropkicks. Hikuleo denies The Bodyslam. Cody ducks a short-arm clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo drops Cody with The Lariat. Hikuleo throws Cody shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo delivers two blistering chops on the outside. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on Cody’s chest. Cody gets back into the ring at the count of ten. Hikuleo is choking Cody with his boot. Hikuleo launches Cody to the corner. Cody repeatedly kicks Hikuleo in the face.

Cody goes for a Bodyslam, but Hikuleo counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo applies the greco roman throat hold. Hikuleo with The Big Biel Throw. Hikuleo applies The Sleeper Hold. Cody with elbows into the midsection of Hikuleo. Cody with a straight right hand. Hikuleo drops Cody with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Cody lands back on his feet. Cody side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Cody with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cody runs into Hikuleo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cody ducks under two clotheslines from Hikuleo. Cody with a running shoulder block. Cody bodyslams Hikuleo for a two count. Cody dodges The Big Boot. Cody SuperKicks Hikuleo. Cody hits The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Cody ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams Cody. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

Second Match: Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita

Narita repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Barnett. Tight lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Barnett brings Narita down to the mat. Barnett applies The Heel Hook. Narita grapevines the legs of Barnett. Barnett applies The Ankle Lock. Chain Grappling Exchange. Narita backs Barnett into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Barnett with an arm-drag takeover. Barnett applies a side headlock. Narita answers with the headscissors escape. Narita transitions into a double wrist lock. Barnett grabs the left leg of Narita. Barnett hammers down on the left knee of Narita. Barnett goes back to The Heel Hook. Narita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Barnett grabs a side headlock. Barnett with a side headlock takeover. Narita escapes the grip. Narita with clubbing hamstring kicks. Barnett with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Barnett applies a front face lock. Barnett with The Front Face Lock Suplex. Barnett Powerslams Narita for a two count. Barnett applies a top wrist lock. Narita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Barnett with a double wrist lock takedown. Narita punches Barnett in the back. Barnett drives his knee into the midsection of Narita. Barnett with forearm shivers. Narita kicks Barnett in the gut. Narita punches Barnett in the back.

Barnett reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Narita ducks a clothesline from Barnett. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita repeatedly stomps on Barnett’s chest. Narita sends Barnett to the corner. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita with a toe kick. Narita follows that with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Barnett denies The Vertical Suplex. Narita applies a waist lock. Narita with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Narita delivers his combination offense. Barnett hammers down on the right knee of Narita. Barnett hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Barnett goes for The Kimura Lock, but Narita counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Barnett with a Deadlift Suplex. Running Boot Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Barnett with The GutWrench Suplex. Barnett connects with The Back Drop Driver. Barnett is raining down forearms. Barnett makes Narita tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Josh Barnett via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Juice Robinson and Bad Dude Tito will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay tags himself in. Tito prevents the double team opportunity. Strong lockup. Tito applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Finlay walks into the ropes which forces the break. Finlay applies a hammerlock on the middle rope. Finlay with a deep arm-drag. Finlay rolls Tito over for a two count. Finlay uppercuts Tito. Tito drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Tito poses for the crowd. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Tito. Finlay bodyslams Tito. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with The Senton Splash for a one count. Robinson barks at Jonah. Robinson with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Tito’s chest. Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay tags in Robinson. Finlay slams Tito’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Robinson follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike.

Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Jonah attacks Robinson from the ring apron. Robinson rocks Jonah with a forearm smash. Tito scores the elbow knockdown. Tito tags in Jonah. Tito with a knife edge chop. Jonah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tito is choking Robinson with his boot. Jonah goes for The GutWrench PowerBomb, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Jonah denies Pulp Friction. Jonah goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson dropkicks Jonah into the blue turnbuckle pad. Finlay and Tito are tagged in. Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with Three Uppercuts. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Tito fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jonah tags himself in. Tito goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Tito. Jonah with a Running Body Block. Jonah throws Finlay into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito clotheslines Finlay on the ring apron. Tito repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Tito rolls Finlay back into the ring.

Jonah with The Elbow Drop. Jonah applies a waist lock. Finlay with clubbing elbow smashes. Jonah with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Jonah stares at Robinson. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito tags in Jonah. Double Irish Whip. Finlay kicks Tito in the face. Finlay side steps Jonah into the turnbuckle pad. Finlay dumps Tito out of the ring. Tito wisely pulls Robinson off the apron. Jonah with The Stinger Splash. Jonah with The Reverse Samoan Drop. Jonah tags in Tito. Palm Strike Exchange. Finlay goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Tito holds onto the ropes. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Tito. Standing Switch Exchange. Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay with a series of palm strikes. Forearm Exchange. Finlay decks Jonah with a back elbow smash. Finlay tags out to Robinson, but the referee was distracted by Jonah. Tito repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Tito tags in Jonah. Jonah whips Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Jonah puts Finlay on the top turnbuckle. Finlay denies The SuperPlex. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay HeadButts Jonah. Finlay with The Flying Crossbody Block. Jonah tags in Tito. Jonah and Tito goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Robinson Spears Jonah out of the ring. Finlay connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

