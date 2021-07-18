There was a title change when Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent by Design (Rhyno and Cody Deaner) took on Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. an unknown & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) in a fatal 4-way bout.

The match happened at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

TJP, who was supposed to team up with Bahh, but was pulled from the match. Former WWE star No Way Jose replaced him in the bout. Jose was released in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

The wild match came to a close with The Good Brothers winning the straps for another reign.

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1416572869144989696