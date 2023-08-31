Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

Cassidy defeated Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event of this evening’s AEW Dynamite, a match that the Lucha Bro nearly stole on a number of occasions, but fell victim to a crucifix pin that led to the champ winning. He has now successfully defended the title 31 times since winning it from PAC back in 2022.

With the win, Cassidy will now take on Jon Moxley at this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, which takes place at the United Center in Chicago. An updated lineup can be found below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Championship:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Better Than You Bay Bay (c) (MJF & Adam Cole) vs. TBD

ROH Television Championship Match:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR