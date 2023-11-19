Orange Cassidy retained his AEW International Championship after a very physical outing against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2023 on Saturday night.

Following the show, the “Freshly Squeezed” appeared at the post-show press conference and was asked where beating the Blackpool Combat Club member ranks to him.

“It’s at the very top,” he said. “I don’t know where it ranks, but we all know, it’s not a secret that Jon Moxley is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, he’ll go down as one of the best professional wrestlers ever. He is tough. His skull hurts when I punch it. There was a time when Jon Moxley put the company on his shoulders and he carried it through some tough times.”

Cassidy continued, talking about the tremendous amount of respect he has for the pro wrestling veteran after sharing the ring with him in two very grueling contests.

“There is so much respect I have for Jon Moxley,” Cassidy said. “I knew this mountain of Jon Moxley that I had to climb would be very difficult. I feel very grateful that I had the opportunity to fight him again and I feel very grateful that I beat him. It’s something I never thought possible. I’m wrestling top wrestlers and I’m pinning them.”

Check out the complete AEW Full Gear 2023 post-show media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.