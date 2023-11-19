Two future title matches are locked in following the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night.

Per pre-match stipulations, Samoa Joe and The Golden Jets have secured themselves future championship opportunities.

As noted, MJF agreed to give Samoa Joe a future AEW World Championship opportunity if the two teamed up and defended the ROH World Tag-Team Championships together against The Gunns.

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 “Zero Hour” pre-show, MJF and Joe did exactly that. After the match, the commentators confirmed that Joe will now earn a future AEW title shot against “The Devil.”

Additionally, The Golden Jets duo of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega cemented themselves as future AEW World Tag-Team title contenders with their victory over The Young Bucks on the show.

The Young Bucks went into the bout with a guaranteed future title shot against Ricky Starks and Big Bill, and per the pre-match stipulations, with the win, that guaranteed title shot now belongs to Jericho and Omega.