The Young Bucks will be taking some time off from in-ring action after their loss to The Golden Jets on Saturday night.

Following their loss to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear 2023, Nick and Matt Jackson are expected to take some time off from AEW television, as the company continues to further their heel turn.

Brandon Cutler noted via Twitter after the show that the Bucks will be taking time off and that the duo are “asking for privacy during this time.”

Fightful Select is reporting that there is more than meets the eye regarding these comments.

According to the report, there are plans for The Young Bucks to continue their heel turn, with Brandon Cutler speaking on their behalf on TV and social media moving forward, and one other person eventually joining the mix as well.

The changes in format to the Being The Elite digital series are also reportedly part of this.

It’s also worth noting that despite rumors to the contrary, things are fine between AEW and the Bucks. The two were mistakenly removed as Executive Vice Presidents from the AEW roster page in recent weeks, but that error has since been fixed.