In addition to Mark Briscoe, another entrant was announced for the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament on Saturday night.

At the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., Eddie Kingston successfully defended his ROH World Championship with a victory over Jay Lethal on the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

During the PPV itself later in the evening, “The Mad King” was interviewed in a backstage segment where he announced himself as the latest entrant in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Additionally, Kingston declared that he will be defending both his ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship in every tourney bout he competes in.

The AEW Continental Classic Tournament, which also features Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo and Mark Briscoe thus far, kicks off this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

