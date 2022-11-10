AEW star Parker Boudreaux has filed for new trademarks.

Boudreaux recently registered his own LLC, Parker Boudreaux LLC, and filed to trademark two terms on October 25 – his ring name “Parker Boudreaux” and “BFD,” which apparently stands for “big f***ing deal.”

Boudreaux began his pro wrestling career by signing with WWE in 2021, eventually debuting in December of that year for WWE NXT as Harland. He was released on April 29 of this year, along with other budget cuts. Boudreaux made a few appearances for MLW before making his AEW debut at the July 16 Dark tapings, defeating Serpentico. He has worked numerous Dark and Elevation matches since then, and made his TV debut on the August 12 edition of Rampage with a win over Sonny Kiss, who later joined Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J in The Trustbusters.

Boudreaux has not wrestled since defeating Terry Kid at the August 21 Dark tapings, but he continues to accompany The Trustbusters to the ring. AEW announced that Boudreaux was officially All Elite back in August.

The following use descriptions were included with Parker’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:

“BFD™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the Internet or commercial online service; celebrity personal appearance services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members, promoting the interest and participation of fan club members, and providing an online community forum for fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; shirts; hats; pants; jerseys; bandannas; shorts; socks; sweatshirts; backpacks; hoodies; jackets; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers; Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; toy wrestling rings; playing cards; puzzles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; stuffed toys; plush toys; lunch boxes; lunch bags; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Photographs; posters; pictures; printed concert programs; printed backstage passes; collectible championship belts; Beverage ware, namely, cups, drinking glasses, mugs; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; decorative refrigerator magnets; prerecorded CDs; DVD’s, digital video, television broadcast, streaming platforms and other yet to be known technologies containing trademark owner performing as a professional wrestler; Video games; gym bags; computer games; sunglasses; sunglass cases; bottle openers; drink coasters; stickers; trading cards; calendars; arcade games; card games.”

“PARKER BOUDREAUX™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the Internet or commercial online service; celebrity personal appearance services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members, promoting the interest and participation of fan club members, and providing an online community forum for fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; shirts; hats; pants; jerseys; bandannas; shorts; socks; sweatshirts; backpacks; hoodies; jackets; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers; Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; toy wrestling rings; playing cards; puzzles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; stuffed toys; plush toys; lunch boxes; lunch bags; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Photographs; posters; pictures; printed concert programs; printed backstage passes; collectible championship belts; Beverage ware, namely, cups, drinking glasses, mugs; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; decorative refrigerator magnets; prerecorded CDs; DVD’s, digital video, television broadcast, streaming platforms and other yet to be known technologies containing trademark owner performing as a professional wrestler; Video games; gym bags; computer games; sunglasses; sunglass cases; bottle openers; drink coasters; stickers; trading cards; calendars; arcade games; card games.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.