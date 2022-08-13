Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Parker Boudreaux from the Trustbusters picking up a victory over Sonny Kiss in singles-action, Boudreaux’s first matchup on AEW television since making his debut on Dark earlier this month.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after Rampage went off the air to announce that Boudreaux has officially signed with the company, and is all elite. Khan writes, “After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB_ is #AllElite!”

Boudreaux was released by WWE earlier in the year due to budget cuts. He continues to draw comparisons to former multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar, and was even labeled as the “next big thing” during his time in WWE.