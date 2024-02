Bad news for WWE star Piper Niven.

The former women’s tag champion has been noticeably absent from programming, with her whereabouts now explained. According to Fightful Select, Niven sustained a hand injury over the last month, which is why she has been out of action. While not confirmed, the fear is that Niven broke her hand.

Niven’s last matchup was a tag team contest on WWE Main Event in St. Louis, Missouri. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish her a speedy recovery.