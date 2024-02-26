Oba Femi is running on a dangerous confidence.

The current reigning NXT North American Champion appeared on last week’s edition of The Bump, where he was asked about his goals now that he holds gold. Femi states that he not only plans on being a fighting champion, but will dominate whoever the company puts in front of him.

Obviously, taking the belt to Stand & Deliver and retaining against whoever is put in front of me. Also, you saying that my success has been meteoric and fast, which could lead to a burnout, I can’t worry about that. Right now, I have the gas, so my foot is on the pedal. So I’m going. Whoever you put in front of me, smash. Dragon Lee, smash. Lexis King, smash. Brooks Jensen, smash. Josh Briggs, smash. Even Wes Lee, when he comes back, I know he’s going to work towards getting this title back, smash. He’s going to come back just in time to gonna go the surgery room. So I’m going to take the time to soak in this moment and dominate whoever is put in front of me.

