NXT star and current North American Champion Oba Femi joined today’s edition of WWE The Bump, where the champ discussed his future goals with the company and sent a chilling message to all future challengers. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

On his goals in WWE:

NXT Champion, main roster, WWE Champion. Why not?

His message to all future opponents:

I have one word. Actually I have words. Come and get it. Just come. I’m inviting you. Because you think you’re coming for an opportunity, but you are coming to get destroyed. You’re getting thrown in the lion’s den, so bring it.

Elsewhere on The Bump, WWE world women’s champion Rhea Ripley addressed her current feud with Becky Lynch. You can read about that here, or check out the full Bump below.

