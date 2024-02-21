WWE superstar and current world women’s champion Rhea Ripley joined today’s edition of The Bump to discuss her ongoing feud with Becky Lynch and hype up this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, where she will be defending her title against Nia Jax.

During the interview, Ripley addressed Lynch’s promo from the WrestleMania 40 press conference, where she promised to turn ‘Mami’ into a bottom. Ripley jokes that Lynch talks a big game, but wonders if she can back that up in the ring whenever they eventually clash.

She said that I’m gonna find out what it feels like to be on the bottom. Intriguing. That’s really intriguing. I don’t know that feeling. Becky, she talks a big game. She’s very smart, and she’s very good on the microphone. But to get Mami on the bottom, that’s a lot of work. That is a lot of work. You can continue to cut me off and run your mouth, but to be completely honest, once that bell rings, I’m a different Rhea Ripley. I’m not gonna be nice anymore. I’m not gonna humor the fact that you’re talking to me. I’m gonna rip your bloody head off. So talk your talk as you long as you can walk the walk.

Today’s full edition of The Bump can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)