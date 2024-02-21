The viewership numbers are in for the February 19th edition of WWE Raw on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,870,000 average viewers and scored a rating of 0.63 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the February 12th episode, which drew 1,747,000 viewers and scored a 0.56 in the key demo. The red-brand only trailed the Daytona 500 in viewership, but still finished #1 on cable in the demo.

Raw featured a main event matchup of Jey Uso challenging GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for Mr. Yeet, his brother Jimmy Uso cost him the title. Elsewhere on Raw, Chad Gable picked up a huge victory and Cody Rhodes suffered a singles-loss to Drew McIntyre thanks to an assist from Solo Sikoa.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.