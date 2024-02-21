An update on Kyle Fletcher and the current ROH Television Champion’s whereabouts.

According to Fightful Select, Fletcher has been dealing with visa issues, which is why he has not been seen since his January 31st loss on AEW Dynamite to Chris Jericho. It is not known when he will return, but it is noted that top officials in AEW are quite pleased with his work. Fletcher is also poised for a ROH TV title program with Ethan Page, but the visa issue has delayed the plan.

Fletcher regularly competes as a tag wrestler for Aussie Open. Unfortunately his partner, Mark Davis, has been out of action with an injury. Fletcher has since aligned with the Don Callis family.

