TNA has announced the first set of matches for this Saturday’s television tapings from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check out the early card below.
-Mustafa Al vs. Kevin Knight
-Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino
-Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid
-Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
