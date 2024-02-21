GUNTHER shoots down a rumor.

The WWE star and current Intercontinental Champion was asked on the Battleground podcast whether Imperium was interested in adding a female member to the faction. The Ring General says there are no immediate plans for that to happen, nor does he think it can just happen like that considering the history he shares with Kaiser and Vinci.

There’s no plans for that, no. It’s not a group where it’s like ‘We’ve got to fill those spots. Who do we take?’ It either naturally comes together or it doesn’t come together. I’ve known both of them for a long time now, especially Kaiser. I think we’ve known each other since 2009 or 2010. And we’ve traveled everywhere together in Germany, and now we’re doing it again up here. There’s a connection behind it and that’s why we’re doing it. I don’t think…I could not be in a situation like that with somebody that I have no real connection with, on a personal level as well. So there’s not really any plan to that.

