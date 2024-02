A big hire for AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan has welcomed a new member to his team. Jennifer Pepperman is set to join as Vice President of Content Development. The news was broken by Sports Illustrated.

Pepperman, a three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, previously worked at WWE since 2017. At AEW, she will be working alongside Khan, focusing on developing content for live programming.

