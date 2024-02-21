Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

Only four matches have been confirmed. The top match on the card is AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Hook & Rob Van Dam.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Hook & Rob Van Dam

Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in action

Deonna Purrazzo in action