The NXT Heritage Cup will be on-the-line next week.

During this week’s taped episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., matches were announced for next week’s show.

A member of the No Quarter Catch Crew will challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship next Tuesday night, Ridge Holland will address the NXT Universe and NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will go face-to-face.

