WWE NXT Results 2/20/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Byron Saxton)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Lexis King For The WWE NXT North American Championship

King ducks a clothesline from Femi. King kicks the left hamstring of Femi. Femi shoves King towards the corner. King side steps Femi into the turnbuckles. King with a corner clothesline. King unloads a flurry of chops. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from King. Femi swats King out of mid-air. Femi whips King across the ring. Femi with a Back Body Drop. Femi with a gut punch. Femi uppercuts King. King goes for The Sunset Flip, but Femi blocks it. King with clubbing mid-kicks. King kicks Femi in the face. Femi tosses King to the outside. Femi rolls King back into the ring. King dropkicks Femi off the ring apron. Femi inadvertently clotheslines the steel ring post. Femi rocks King with a forearm smash.

King works on the left shoulder of Femi. King applies a top wrist lock. King transitions into an arm-bar. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from King. Femi goes for a Bodyslam, but King lands back on his feet. King sends Femi shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Femi launches King over the top rope. King with a straight right hand. King with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Mr. Stone appears on the stage. King ducks under two clotheslines from Femi. King shoves down Stone. King blocks The Chokeslam. King with a chop/forearm combination. Femi drops King with a Lariat. Femi sends King chest first into the canvas. Femi delivers The Snake Eyes. Femi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Femi connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Thea Hail is dejected over how her Valentine’s Day Date went with Riley Osborne. Arianna Grace pokes fun at Jacy Jayne’s ability to be Thea’s best friend. Jacy tells Thea that she can’t do everything for her.

– Tatum Paxley is grateful that Lyra Valkyria had her back last week. Lyra says that Tatum doesn’t have to be the hero. Tatum is willing to do anything Lyra wants. Lyra wants her to stay away from her title match tonight. She’ll have a special surprise if Tatum keeps her promise.

The Wolf Dogs Championship Celebration

Bron Breakker: Wow, man, if you’d thought that, back in September at No Mercy, when you and I were beating the hell out of each other, remember that? We would be standing out here today with our alligator skin boots, and new NXT Tag Team Championships.

Baron Corbin: Yes, yes, yes. Hey, I remember No Mercy like it was yesterday because didn’t I beat you?

Bron Breakker: It’s not funny.

Baron Corbin: It’s a little bit funny.

Bron Breakker: Alright, you know what? You wouldn’t be standing here today with the belt around your waist if it wasn’t for me carrying this team.

Baron Corbin: Listen, if I remember right, I did set you up pretty nicely. I was like, boom, End Of Days, right here in the middle of the ring.

Bron Breakker: You set me up with The End Of Days. And I hit The Spear. The Spear Of Days?

Baron Corbin: I love it. Look at this, a couple of a-holes standing here in the middle of the ring, with brand new hardware, and we are good with being the new tag team champions.

Andre Chase: Hold on, just a second. Now, you might not care who your next challengers are, but we certainly do. Should I spell it out for you?

Duke Hudson: We got to hand it to you boys, beating several other teams to win The Dusty Cup, winning the NXT Tag Team Titles, that is not easy. But guess what? Chase University is back at one hundred percent. And it’s Chase U’s time to shine.

Bron Breakker: You guys can take your school spirit, and your calendars, and shove them up your asses.

Andre Chase: Easy, Duke, because what I think we have right now is a teachable moment. You see, the formers champs promised us a shot at those NXT Tag Team Championships, and we’re not taking no for an answer.

Duke Hudson: So, Wolf Dogs, we’re going to have our tag team title match, and we’re going to give you an Andre Chase University Sized Ass Whipping.

Nathan Frazer: No, no, no, I don’t think so, pal. That’s not how this works. Yeah, hate to break it to you, Mr. Chase, but that agreement you had with the former champions, yeah, null and void. That, my friend, that’s the hard hitting home truth.

Axiom: Yeah, and in case you don’t remember, we were closest to beat Bron and Corbin out of any of other tag teams in The Dusty Cup. So, if there’s anyone that deserves a chance, it’s us.

Nathan Frazer: And these two wanted to jump us from behind two weeks ago. And trust me, you will pay for that, you piece of shit.

Duke Hudson: Oh, okay, I don’t know who invited you to the ring, but seriously, you guys, it was good to see you, but grab a ticket, get to the back of the line, because the future two-time NXT Tag Team Champs, we are going to place the Chase U Flag firmly where it belongs.

Baron Corbin: Hey, listen, this sounds like a you guys problem, and the new tag team champions, we got stuff to do, and places to be, so why don’t you guys take your little problems and go tell it to someone who cares.

AVA: Baron, Bron, you’re right, it’s not up to you to decide who your next challengers are going to be, that’s up to me. But it’s so easy when I see two very deserving tag teams right in front of me. So, I think it should be Nathan and Axiom against Chase U to decide exactly who the number one contender is for the NXT Tag Team Championships. And I also decided that, that match is going to happen, tonight.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Roxanne Perez. Roxanne says that Wren shows a lot of promise, and she sees a lot of herself in her. Being happy to be here just won’t cut it. You will see other superstars get opportunities that you deserved. Roxanne continues to complain about getting passed up. Along the way, you become callous to other people’s feelings and realize that only person that can make you happy around here is yourself. Lyra and Shotzi, Roxanne hopes they’re watching her match because she will be watching theirs.

– A Man with Three Faces Vignette.

Second Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sinclair backs Perez into the ropes. Perez turns Sinclair over. The referee calls for a clean break. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Sinclair with a single leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Perez rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Sinclair with the backslide cover for a two count. Sinclair with another quick rollup for a one count. Perez answers with a big right hand. Perez talks smack to Sinclair. Short-Arm Reversal by Sinclair. Sinclair with a forearm smash. Sinclair with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Sinclair applies a front face lock. Perez with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sinclair regroups on the outside. Sinclair rocks Perez with another forearm smash. Perez drops Sinclair with The Swinging Arm-Ringer on the floor.

Perez slams Sinclair’s head on the ring apron. Perez hooks the outside leg for a one count. Perez applies a wrist lock. Perez continues to work on the left shoulder of Sinclair. Perez with The STO. Perez drops her weight on the left shoulder of Sinclair for a two count. Perez applies The Cobra Clutch. Perez transitions into a top wrist lock. Sinclair with a deep arm-drag. Sinclair decks Perez with a back elbow smash. Sinclair kicks Perez in the face. Sinclair with two clotheslines. Sinclair dropkicks Perez. Sinclair drives Perez face first into the canvas. Sinclair goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez with another Swinging Arm-Ringer. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Perez hits Pop Rocks. Perez makes Sinclair tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via Submission

– Noam Dar gives Lash Legend some encouragement ahead of her match tonight. The No Quarter Catch Crew interrupts the conversation. He’s getting tired of them ruining the vibe of Meta Four’s Lounge. Noam has to adhere to a Catch Clause. Drew Gulak says that Noam will find out who his next opponent is when they are all in the same ring next week.

Third Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Briggs applies a side headlock. Jensen whips Briggs across the ring. Briggs drops Jensen with a shoulder tackle. Jensen drops down on the canvas. Jensen with a shoulder tackle of his own. Briggs kicks Jensen in the face. Briggs with The Pounce for a one count. Briggs slams Jensen’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Briggs with a back elbow smash. Briggs punches Jensen in the back. Jensen reverses out of the irish whip from Briggs. Jensen blocks a boot from Briggs. Jensen with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Jensen with a Running Bulldog. Jensen dropkicks Briggs. Briggs kicks Jensen out of the ring. Jensen delivers a big right hand. Jensen punches Briggs in the back. Jensen with a forearm smash. Jensen punches Briggs in the chest. Briggs and Jensen are trading back and forth shots. Briggs whips Jensen across the ring. Jensen leapfrogs over Briggs. Jensen with a Twisting Face Plant. Jensen whips Briggs into the ringside barricade.

Jensen and Briggs are brawling in the crowd. Jensen repeatedly stomps on Briggs chest. Jensen rolls Briggs back into the ring. Jensen kicks Briggs in the gut. Jensen slams Briggs head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jensen with clubbing axe handle strikes for a two count. Jensen applies a rear chin lock. Briggs whips Jensen across the ring. Briggs scores the elbow knockdown. Briggs stands on Jensen’s ribs. Briggs with The Side Slam for a two count. Briggs whips Jensen chest first into the turnbuckles. Briggs with a straight right hand. Briggs applies a rear chin lock. Jensen with heavy bodyshots. Jensen with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jensen ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Jensen with the backslide cover for a one count. Briggs blocks The Sunset Flip. Briggs cranks on Jensen’s neck. Briggs is mauling Jensen in the corner. The referee admonishes Briggs.

Briggs whips Jensen across the ring. Briggs with The Sidewalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs talks smack to Jensen. Briggs toys around with Jensen. Jensen slaps Briggs in the face. Jensen with rapid fire haymakers. Jensen SuperKicks Briggs. Jensen whips Briggs across the ring. Jensen with a Lariat. Jensen scores the elbow knockdown. Jensen dropkicks Briggs. Jensen with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Briggs blocks The Running Bulldog. Briggs drops Jensen with The Big Boot. Briggs Chokeslams Jensen for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Briggs with clubbing blows to Jensen’s back. Big Boot Exchange. Jensen with The Spinning Heel Kick. Jensen drills Briggs with The BrainBuster for a two count. Jensen with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Briggs broke up the cover with a big haymaker. Briggs connects with Two Clotheslines From Hell to pickup the victory. After the match, Briggs hugs Jensen.

Winner: Josh Briggs via Pinfall

– Joe Gacy tells DIJAK that he can’t keep him down forever.

Carmelo Hayes Promo

Trick, you see where I’m at. This is where it all began. Trick Melo Gang. Good memories. Great moments. But here I am, all alone, and I’m not lonely. Let’s talk about it. I’m here with my pride, knowing my principles are still intact, knowing the fact that I didn’t have to snake my boy out of his spot. I didn’t get too big for my own boots. It’s a shame because you played your role so well. I wanted you to experience everything that came with being a top guy. Because you were my boy, I wanted to lift you up with me. This is how you repay me? By being the number one guy in NXT. Hey, you could’ve been number five, number three, and just because you were my boy, I would’ve allowed you to be number two, but you wanted to come for the one of one. And when you come for the one of one, you realize that Melo ain’t second to nobody, unless you stand next to me.

I let you put Trick before Melo in The Trick Melo Gang just to amuse you. The whole time I was just amusing myself thinking that you would be ahead of me in anything. To stay at the top, you have to be ruthlessly ambitious, you have to have that killer instinct. Do you think that I’m stupid? You thought I didn’t see the signs. I knew you wanted to have your shine sooner or later, Trick. I saw you side-eyeing my championship. I felt the envy with every accomplishment. I am your biggest competition, so I knew, sooner or later, unfortunately, I had to get you before you got me. So, Trick, wherever you’re at, stay there, because your 15 minutes are up. Now, back to business. Ilja, you want to see me? Get in line, because if you ain’t talking about that NXT Championship, there’s nothing to talk about.

Fourth Match: Jacy Jayne w/Thea Hail & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Arianna Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jayne with a leg sweep for a one count. Grace punches Jayne in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Grace drops Jayne with a shoulder tackle. Grace poses for the crowd. Grace wants Jayne to kiss her hand. Jayne sends Grace shoulder first into the middle rope. Jayne tells Thea to attack Grace behind the referee’s back. Thea doesn’t know what to do. Jayne rolls Grace back into the ring. Jayne starts yelling at Thea. Grace with a Judo Throw. Grace goes for a Bodyslam, but Jayne lands back on her feet.

Jayne sends Grace to the corner. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Jayne with a short-arm clothesline. Jayne follows that with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Jaynes applies a rear chin lock. Jayne with a crucifix rollup for a one count. Grace side steps Jayne into the turnbuckles. Grace bodyslams Jayne. Grace with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Grace applies the chin bar. Jayne launches Grace over the top rope. Grace punches Jayne in the ribs. Jayne decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Nyx attacks Grace behind the referee’s back. Nyx rolls Grace back into the ring. Jayne connects with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jacy Jayne via Pinfall

– Tony D’Angelo tells The Family that he’s lost sight of the bigger picture. It’s time for him to be The Don, again and take things seriously.

– Sarah Schreiber had a sit-down interview with Ridge Holland. He still can’t get Gallus out of his head. He can’t fire with fire. This is not the forum for him. He will apologize to the WWE Universe next week, even if nobody cares. Him swinging the chair around is not the man he is.

Fifth Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Chase University w/Riley Osborne. The Winners Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Axiom and Andre Chase will start things off. Test Of Strength. Chase applies a top wrist lock. Axiom with a headscissors takedown. Chase grapevines the legs of Axiom. Chase yanks on the left shoulder of Axiom. Axiom with a single leg takedown. Axiom applies a toe and ankle hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Axiom goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Chase falls on top of him for a one count. Axiom scores the ankle pick for a one count. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Chase applies a side headlock. Axiom whips Chase across the ring. Axiom drops down on the canvas. Axiom cartwheels out of the hammer throw from Chase. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Chase. Axiom with a Springboard Arm-Drag. Axiom dropkicks Chase. Axiom tags in Frazer. Tandem Forearms to Chase. Axiom clotheslines the back of Chase’s neck. Frazer drops Chase with The DDT. Frazer with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Frazer whips Chase across the ring. Chase kicks Frazer in the chest. Chase tags in Hudson.

Chase U gangs up on Frazer in the corner. Hudson with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Hudson whips Frazer across the ring. Frazer slides under Hudson’s legs. Frazer grabs a side headlock. Hudson sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer dives over Hudson. Frazer reapplies the side headlock. Frazer runs around Hudson. Frazer dropkicks Hudson. Hudson responds with The Pounce. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase U goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer kicks Chase in the face. Assisted Leg Lariat to Hudson. Axiom slaps Hudson in the chest. Axiom with a Double Arm-Drag. Axiom and Frazer sends Hudson tumbling to the floor. Suicide Dive Party. Axiom and Frazer had complete control of the match during the commercial break. Axiom applies a rear chin lock. Chase decks Axiom with a back elbow smash. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer with The Apron Enzuigiri. Axiom with a Release German Suplex. Double SuperKick to Chase for a two count. Frazer applies a rear chin lock. Chase with elbows into the midsection of Frazer. Frazer sweeps out the legs of Chase. Frazer goes for a Flying Axe Handle Strike, but Chase counters with The Uranage Slam.

Hudson and Axiom are tagged in. Hudson scores two forearm knockdowns. Hudson dumps Frazer chest first on the canvas. Hudson with a Running Boot. Hudson kicks Axiom in the gut. Hudson goes for a PowerBomb, but Axiom lands back on his feet. Axiom SuperKicks Hudson. Hudson responds with The Uranage Slam. Hudson side steps Frazer into the turnbuckles. Hudson unloads a flurry of jabs. Hudson delivers The Bionic Elbow to Frazer. Hudson with a Back Senton/GutBuster Combination for a two count. Hudson goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Axiom counters with The Hurricanrana into the top turnbuckle pad. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom and Frazer put Hudson on the top turnbuckle. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom tags in Frazer. Hudson hulks up. Hudson with a double clothesline. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase with a Flying Crossbody Block. Frazer rolls Chase over for a two count. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chase responds with a back fist. Rollup Exchange. Frazer goes for The Jackknife Cover, but Chase rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, The Good Brothers attacks both tag teams from behind. The Good Brothers plants Hudson with The Magic Killer.

Winner: Chase University via Pinfall

Ilja Dragunov Promo

Carmelo Hayes, since day one, I saw right through you. The jealousy of your best friend consumed you. And you pointed the finger at me? You’re the complete opposite of me. You are a coward. Attacking Trick from behind and doing the exact same thing to me. Melo, you are the lowest form of life, a rodent emerging from under my foot. I have what you seek. But I will see you at Roadblock, under one condition. Show up next week, face-to-face. Melo, come for this championship, because I’m coming for something more important. Your soul.

– We see Fallon Henley having a conversation with Thea Hail. Thea says that she ruins everything. Fallon knows exactly where she’s coming from. Fallon tells Thea to take a walk with her so she can share her story.

Sixth Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend w/Jakara Jackson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legend with a waist lock takedown. Legend pie faces Jordan. Legend talks smack to Jordan. Jordan with a pie face of her own. Jordan applies a waist lock. Legend transitions into a wrist lock. Legend lifts Jordan up in the air. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip. Jordan with a Cazadora Rollup for a one count. Jordan with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Jordan applies a side headlock. Legend whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Legend. Legend nails Jordan with The Pump Kick. Legend drives Jordan face first into the canvas. Legend poses for the crowd. Legend with two shoulder tackles. Legend with The Uranage BackBreaker. Legend follows that with a Big Splash for a two count. Legend uses the middle rope as a weapon. Legend repeatedly whips Jordan into the turnbuckles. Jordan decks Legend with a back elbow smash.

Legend responds with a forearm smash. Legend applies a Modified Gory Special. Jordan goes for an arm-drag, but Legend counters with a Lariat. Legend goes for a Big Splash, but Jordan gets her knees up in the air. Jordan with a chop/forearm combination. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Legend. Jordan goes for a Hurricanrana, but Legend blocks it. Legend goes for a PowerBomb, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan kicks Legend in the face. Jordan with The Flying Headscissors Takeover. Jordan dropkicks Legend. Jordan blocks a boot from Legend. Jordan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Jordan has Legend in position for The Split Legged MoonSault. Jordan knocks Jakara Jackson off the ring apron. Legend connects with The Slam Dunk to pickup the victory. After the match, Kiana James and Izzi Dame comes down to the ring. Dame goes for a Chokeslam, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan shoves James towards Dame. Jordan retreats to the outside.

Winner: Lash Legend via Pinfall

– The Good Brothers tells Kelly Kincaid that they’ll be staying around NXT for a while. When it comes to the NXT Tag Team Championships, they are going to separate the men from the boys. Luke Gallows says that he didn’t knew Baron Corbin came to NXT to become the world’s biggest comedian. Bron Breakker can look at The Good Brothers as heroes. The formula remains the same. It’s a Magic Killer, a 1-2-3, and a just too sweet.

Seventh Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyria with a waist lock takedown. Shotzi applies a front face lock. Valkyria with a double leg takedown. Shotzi uses her feet to create separation. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Valkyria with a side headlock takeover. Valkyria rolls Shotzi over for a one count. Rollup Exchange. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Valkyria grabs a side headlock. Shotzi whips Valkyria across the ring. Shotzi drops Valkyria with a shoulder tackle. Valkyria drops down on the canvas. Valkyria leapfrogs over Shotzi.

Shotzi goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria mocks Shotzi. Valkyria with Two Hip Tosses. Valkyria whips Shotzi across the ring. Shotzi slaps Valkyria in the chest. Shotzi with a twisting arm-drag. Valkyria launches Shotzi over the top rope. Shotzi rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Shotzi nails Valkyria with a Leaping DDT onto the ring apron. Shotzi starts favoring her left knee. The referee decided to stop this match due to Shotzi’s injury. After the match, Ava informs us that Lyra will have another title defense against the next woman that comes out from the back. It’s Lash Legend.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria via Referee Stoppage

Eight Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Lash Legend For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Legend. Valkyria repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Legend. Legend rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. The referee checks on Valkyria in the corner. Legend talks smack to Valkyria. Legend with a Face Plant. Legend rolls Valkyria over for a one count. Legend applies a rear chin lock. Legend whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Legend blocks it. Legend whips Valkyria into the turnbuckles. Valkyria kicks Legend in the face. Legend catches Valkyria in mid-air. Legend with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Pie Face Exchange. Legend drops Valkyria with another forearm smash. Legend drops her elbow on Valkyria’s back for a two count. Legend toys around with Valkyria. Legend repeatedly whips Valkyria into the turnbuckles.

Legend with a running clothesline for a two ount. Legend applies The Canadian BackBreaker Rack. Valkyria with a shot to the midsection of Legend. Valkyria with a running clothesline. Legend goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Valkyria counters with a Hurricanrana. We see Roxanne Perez destroy a tv monitor in the women’s locker room after finding out how this match was made official. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Legend blocks The Spinning Heel Kick. Legend hits The Slam Dunk for a two count. Legend sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria with a Desperation Boot. Valkyria with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Legend fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Legend with The Pump Kick for a two count. Legend is displaying her frustration. Legend puts Valkyria on the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Valkyria sends Legend crashing into the canvas. Valkyria connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

