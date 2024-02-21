The viewership numbers are in for the February 16th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,555,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.75 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down 1% from the December 9th episode’s 2,578,000 viewers, but the exact same key demo number. The blue-brand outranked all other sports telecasts, including the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

SmackDown featured Logan Paul qualifying for the Elimination Chamber matchup, as well as The Rock joining The Bloodline, a huge move that has many talking on the road to WrestleMania 40. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.