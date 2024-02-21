WWE presents the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, which will air on Peacock. The pre-show starts at 4 am ET, while the main card starts at 5 am ET.

Triple H shared a hype video highlighting the significance of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match winner facing World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and the Women’s Chamber Match winner challenging Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.