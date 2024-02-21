WWE is hosting an UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW on Friday, February 23, 2024 from Fremantle Prison in Perth, Western Australia.

WWE touts it as “WWE Legend The Undertaker in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

It takes place the night before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber. The Undertaker shared this video on Twitter once he arrived: