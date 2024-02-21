Cassidy, Scott Hall’s daughter, shared videos on TikTok featuring Triple H and Kevin Nash with Scott and the family back in 1997.
Hall & Nash were in WCW, while Triple H was still with WWE at the time after becoming friends with Shawn Michaels and Sean Waltman, who were members of the Kliq, in WWE before Hall & Nash left the year before.
Hall passed away on March 14, 2022.
