Last month, Raquel Rodriguez made a public announcement about her recent diagnosis of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). She had to take a break from WWE and was unable to participate in events. However, shereturned to television by winning a last chance battle royale on Monday’s Raw.

This victory secured her spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at this Saturday’s PLE, where she will have the opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40.

Today, Raquel took to social media to share her journey of battling MCAS. Take a look at her post below: