On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer discussed how he tries to not compare AEW to WCW.

“There’s some things that bug me, some little things that bug me, but other than that I’m really into what we’re doing,” Schiavone said.

Schiavone also credited Kenny Omega for exposing him to other sides of the wrestling business.

“I’m more exposed now to the wrestling that they had in Japan than I ever was,” Schiavone said. “Thanks to the Forbidden Door, and also thanks to Eddie Kingston being with us and showing me some of this.”

