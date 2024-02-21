Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics including Drew McIntyre beating Cody Rhodes in the opening match of Monday’s episode of Raw.

The former WWE/ECW star praised McIntyre for taking his game to the next level as of late.

“I thought it was a solid, solid opener. Both guys worked super duper hard,” Dreamer said. “[Bully Ray] and I have both been in the ring with them, we know what they bring to the table. [It was a] very, very physical matchup. I enjoyed all the storytelling. If you can’t see the resurgence in Drew, he’s become next level, which is so good to see because a lot of guys, after they’ve been there so long, they kind of fit their role. But he’s really, really stepped up, and then [we saw] a very, very surprising finish. And by surprising, I believe that’s the first loss that Cody has taken in a while. [We saw the] referee distracted, a lot of good stuff to get people really, really pissed. It continues to make Drew the bad guy.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)