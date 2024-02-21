On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone had Hornswoggle on the podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star compared Darby Allin to Jeff Hardy.

“He’s something special man,” Hornswoggle said. “I say it all the time, he’s this generation’s — I mean Jeff Hardy is still going obviously, but he is this generation’s Jeff Hardy. The stuff he does is stuff that’s never been seen or shouldn’t be done on a national weekly level and it just blows my mind. He’s incredible.”

