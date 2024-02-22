Another positive update on Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

The NFL legend and former WCW star is set to return home from the hospital tomorrow. We reported on Monday that he was feeling better after receiving antibiotics, with his family asking everyone to keep Mongo in their prayers. The Chicago Bear, who won the Super Bowl back in 1985, went to the hospital this weekend due to an pneumonia. Wrestling fans remember him for his extensive WCW run, where he was a former U.S. Champion and a member of the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair.

The update was given on social media by Jarrett Payton, son of Chicago Bear great Walter Payton.

Update on Steve McMichael: Mongo is set to return home tomorrow! We appreciate all the prayers and kindly ask for continued thoughts and prayers for Steve and his family. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 21, 2024

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS back in 2021. Wrestling Headlines is happy to hear that he is doing better, and continues to wish him the best of health.