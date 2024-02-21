GUNTHER gives his thoughts on rising star, Bron Breakker.

The current reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about the son of Rick Steiner during a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast. GUNTHER begins by commending Breakker for his incredible showing in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup.

I mean, good on him. I would have done the same. First of all, it was his big first appearance on the main roster, and as he should, he made the most out of it. He went in there with all this energy and all the power he has, and I think just athletically, he’s somebody that’s superior over a lot of the guys on the main roster. But that was the Royal Rumble, he was in there for a few minutes. It’s gonna show if he can uphold it in a one-on-one situation.

Later, he says that if Breakker is his Mania opponent that he will go into the match feeling very confident since he has a great deal of experience over Breakker.

If I would face him at WrestleMania, I would be confident because my advantage towards him is an almost 20-year career, and he’s still very young and inexperienced at that. I think he has all the potential in the world. If he’s the one for WrestleMania, I’m here to take on the challenge, and I think it’s gonna be a very exciting match.

Elsewhere in the interview, GUNTHER mentioned how he was uncertain who he would actually be facing at WrestleMania 40, especially after the Brock Lesnar opportunity got pulled. You can read about that here.

